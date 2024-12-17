Axis AMC's alternatives vertical head steps down

Premium
The alternatives head of asset management Axis AMC, Ashwin Patni has announced his resignation from the role in a LinkedIn post. According to Axis AMC, which operates across alternatives asset classes including private equity, real estate, private credit, and debt/equity portfolio management services (PMS), Patni will be replaced by R Sivakumar, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.