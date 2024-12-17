Axis AMC's alternatives vertical head steps down
Axis AMC's alternatives vertical head steps down

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 17 Dec 2024
The alternatives head of asset management Axis AMC, Ashwin Patni has announced his resignation from the role in a LinkedIn post. According to Axis AMC, which operates across alternatives asset classes including private equity, real estate, private credit, and debt/equity portfolio management services (PMS), Patni will be replaced by R Sivakumar, ......

