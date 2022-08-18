Axilor, Foundamental lead Prolance’s pre-series A round

Automation platform Prolance Services Pvt. Ltd, on Thursday announced that it has raised $2 million in Pre-Series A round led by Foundamental and Axilor. Other investors who participated in the funding mop-up include Arali Ventures and Force Ventures.

Prolance, a technology-enabled cloud manufacturing platform for Interior design companies, said that it will use the funds for expansion into more cities across India. The startup will also invest in adding new categories to its platform, as it aims to make the interior design project execution simple, accurate, and effortless.

Prolance was founded in 2020 by two cofounders of HomeLane – Rama Harinath K and Vivek Parasuram – and DeltaCADD Solutions’ three co-founders – Raghunath Gururajan, Jaisimha Sathyanarayana, and Manoj K.

With its automation platform, Prolance provides assistance to independent contractors and interior design firms for material delivery and manufacturing. It calls itself a ‘Design-to-Manufacturing SaaS platform’ capable of automating activities from quote to CNC file generation for manufacturing.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company also provides a marketplace for procurement of all materials required for the execution of interior projects and cloud manufacturing of the projects. The company has also a presence in Hyderabad and Chennai.

“Our goal is to become the Operating System for the Interior industry…We are really excited to have the backing of leading global and Indian investors in this round as we gear up to execute the next stage of our growth strategy,” said Rama Harinath K, cofounder and chief executive officer of Prolance said in a statement.

Prolance had raised pre-Series A funding of Rs 4 crore in February 2022 from Srini Anumolu (Co-Founder of GrowthStory), Karthik Bhat (Founder of Force Ventures) and Tarun Matta (Founder of IIMJobs).

Prolance currently works with top players in the residential interiors ecosystem, including the likes of Godrej Interio, SquareYards, Landmark, Pepperfry and NoBroker, among others. It claims that over 1000 smaller interior firms use its platform.

In the next 12 months, the startup is aiming to add 30,000 partners. Meanwhile, it also plans to expand into new categories such as false ceilings, wallpaper, painting, and loose furniture, among others.

“Prolance is looking to automate the fragmented and highly complex $ 60 billion interior design market in India,” said Nandan Venkatachalam, principal and B2B Lead at Axilor.

“The team comes in with in-depth experience in the space, which gives them a unique advantage on product, distribution, and value addition to customers through their cloud manufacturing platform,” he added.

