Avataar, others VCs-backed HealthPlix explores acquisitions; nears breakeven

Premium Chaitanya Raju, executive director and chief product officer at HealthPlix

HealthPlix Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates the eponymous electronic medical records (EMR) platform, is planning to expand its footprint through acquisitions in the healthcare digitization space and enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in the coming years, a key executive told VCCircle. The Bengaluru-based startup, backed by Avataar Venture Partners, is ......