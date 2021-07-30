Automation firm Rocketium, edtech platform get funds

Rocketium, a marketing automation software firm, has raised $3.2 million in a Series A funding round led by Emergent Ventures, 1Crowd, LetsVenture and Blume Ventures.

The fresh funds will be deployed for expansion in the US and further investment in product development.

"We operate in a unique space that straddles marketing and design operations, and this new round of funding will help us drive the next stage of product development and global expansion.” Satej Sirur, CEO, Rocketium, said.

Founded in 2015 by Satej Sirur, the firm has high-growth companies like BigBasket, cure.fit, Meesho, and Urban Company as its customers, the software helps marketers by automating mundane and repetitive tasks so they can stay focused on high-value work.

The New York headquartered AI firm has over 6,000 customers with over 120,000 users from 55 countries.

Till date, Rocketium has raised a pre-Series A of $1 million in 2018, which saw participation from 1Crowd and Blume Ventures.

SP Robotic Works

AI-based edtech firm SP Robotic Works (SPRW) has raised $3 million in a Series A funding led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund.

Other participants in the round include BCCL, Indian Angel Network, HCL founder Ajai Chowdhry (HCL) and Quatro chief managing director Raman Roy.

SP Robotic said that the fresh funds will be deployed to expand its user base, hire talent and bolster its product portfolio.

Founded in 2012 by Sneha Priya and Pranavan, SPRW offers kit-based courses in robotics, coding, virtual reality and android-app building.

The company has developed an AI-powered teacher known as Sparky who delivers its online classes.

The Chennai headquartered firm operates in 14 countries with a presence in Australia, UAE, Singapore, Thailand and Mauritius.

Till date, the firm has raised a total of $4 investment throughout seed, pre-Series and Series A funding rounds with angel networks like Indian Angel Network, The Chennai Angels, Native Angel Network & Malabar Angel Network.