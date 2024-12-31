Ashoka Buildcon to sell 11 road projects to Edelweiss infra fund in $272 mn deal
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Ashoka Buildcon to sell 11 road projects to Edelweiss infra fund in $272 mn deal

Ashoka Buildcon to sell 11 road projects to Edelweiss infra fund in $272 mn deal

By Aman Malik

  • 31 Dec 2024
Ashoka Buildcon to sell 11 road projects to Edelweiss infra fund in $272 mn deal
Credit: Reuters

Roads and infrastructure developer Ashoka Buildcon Ltd is set to offload a portfolio of 11 road projects to Sekura Roads, an infrastructure platform owned by the Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus (EIYP) fund, in a Rs 2,324-crore, or $272 million, deal.   

The deal, which had reportedly been in the works since June 2023, will see Sekura acquire the operational hybrid annuity model (HAM) road projects from Ashoka Buildcon and its subsidiary Ashoka Concessions Ltd.   

The road projects, which are housed across 11 different special purpose vehicles, will be acquired by Concesiones 2 Pvt Ltd, Infrastructure Yield Plus II and Infrastructure Yield Plus IIA (both schemes of Infrastructure Yield Trust and managed by their respective investment manager, EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, which was formerly known as Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Ltd).  

Advertisement

The roads being acquired are spread across Punjab, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.   

Of the 11 roads, four are owned by Ashoka Buildcon and the remaining seven are owned by Ashoka Concessions.   

Even as Ashoka Buildcon has offloaded this portfolio of 11 roads, it has been looking to bag other bigger projects. Just last month it got a letter of award from the National Highways Authority of India for a Rs 1,391-crore project that involves development of a four-lane corridor in West Bengal, under the HAM model.   

Advertisement

Apart from Sekura Roads, EIYP also has another project management arm Sekura Energy. EIYP itself was floated in 2017 by Edelweiss Alternative Advisors Ltd, a subsidiary of the Mumbai-based financial services firm Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.   

Sekura Roads first stuck a deal in June 2020 when it acquired two roads--one each in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh--for $150 million from the Navayuga Group.  

Then, in December 2022, it acquired a portfolio of eight road projects as part of a deal to buy L&T IDPL. In between, it also bought two more road assets. Then, in October last year it acquired a road asset in Meghalaya from IL&FS Transportation for Rs 1,343 crore.   

Advertisement
Ashoka BuildconSekura RoadsEdelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Brookfield, Tiger Global portfolio firms get IPO approval

Infrastructure

Brookfield, Tiger Global portfolio firms get IPO approval

Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality makes stock market debut with modest gains

Infrastructure

Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality makes stock market debut with modest gains

EQT, Temasek to sell Indian green energy platform O2 Power in $1.5-bn deal

Infrastructure

EQT, Temasek to sell Indian green energy platform O2 Power in $1.5-bn deal

WestBridge-backed co-working space firm IndiQube files for IPO

Infrastructure

WestBridge-backed co-working space firm IndiQube files for IPO

Premium
PE inflows into real estate rise in 2024 as warehousing's share balloons

Infrastructure

PE inflows into real estate rise in 2024 as warehousing's share balloons

Pro
Flashback 2024: Top infrastructure deals of the year

Infrastructure

Flashback 2024: Top infrastructure deals of the year

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW