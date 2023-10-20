Why Edelweiss’ Sekura is paying nearly 50% more for three-year-old road deal

Pro
Sekura Roads, the highways platform of Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus fund, is set to pay substantially more for a road asset in the northeastern state of Meghalaya than it had agreed to shell out three years ago. Sekura Roads has signed a revised agreement to acquire the Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd (JSEL) from the scam-hit IL&FS Transportation for an enterprise value, which includes ......
