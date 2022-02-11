Artha Venture leads seed funding in gaming AI platform Fantasy Trading League

Toroi Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs fantasy gaming platform Fantasy Trading League (FTL) on Friday said it has secured seed capital of Rs 2.24 crore (around $300,000) led by Artha Venture Fund (AVF).

The round also saw participation from SAT Industries and angel investor Akhil Jalan.

The platform plans to use the fresh funds to roll out multiple asset classes, which include commodities and bonds, as well as for expanding the team and onboarding more customers.

Founded in 2019 by Shahzaib Ahmed and Syed Shaaz, FTL is an artificial intelligence-enabled platform that offers users to perform better in the financial markets using fantasy gaming. It features a wide variety of games to invest in cryptocurrencies and stocks.

“FTL will successfully address the barriers such as lack of awareness, anxiety about risk, unrealistic expectations of returns, and a need for risk-free investments that give stable returns.

The element of prizes and rewards adds to the excitement and provides constant motivation to learn and yield returns," said Syed Shaaz, Co-Founder, Fantasy Trading League.

The FTL in a statement said it's team has interacted with over 10,000 users as part of the previously established AI-based financial literacy platform.