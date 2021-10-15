Arrivae raises $7 mn in a funding round led by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Arrivae, a made-to-order furniture manufacturer and home improvement company, said it has raised Rs 50 crore (around $7 million) in an external round led by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The funding round also saw Enam family; Siddharth Yog, founder of Xander Group; Anand Jain, chairman of Jai Corp; Harsh Jain, founder of Dream 11; and Ramesh S Damani, chairman of DMart.

Founded by Yash Kela, Arrivae offers custom interior design solutions from demand mapping to installation supported by in-house technology.

“I believe in the massive size of the opportunity- the value shift from unorganised on-site work to organised custom-made factory finish deliveries, the integrated supply chain defensibilities and the prospect of solving the inefficiencies of time, cost, and hassles that a customer faces,” Kela said.

The company has a presence in 19 cities through 35 stores.