Exclusive: Dubai group in talks with sovereign, PE funds to lead in race for Theobroma
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Exclusive: Dubai group in talks with sovereign, PE funds to lead in race for Theobroma

Exclusive: Dubai group in talks with sovereign, PE funds to lead in race for Theobroma

Premium
Exclusive: Dubai group in talks with sovereign, PE funds to lead in race for Theobroma
Credit: Theobroma website

A Dubai-based consumer group is scouting for support from multiple investors to pick up a majority stake in homegrown bakery chain Theobroma Foods Pvt. Ltd, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The ICICI Venture-backed bakery, founded in 2004 by former Oberoi Hotels pastry chef Kainaz Messman, has attracted ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Dubai group in talks with sovereign, PE funds to lead in race for Theobroma

Consumer

Exclusive: Dubai group in talks with sovereign, PE funds to lead in race for Theobroma

Arihant Academy acquires majority stake in coaching institute

Consumer

Arihant Academy acquires majority stake in coaching institute

WishNew gets funding from IIT Delhi alumni group, DotPe co-founder

Consumer

WishNew gets funding from IIT Delhi alumni group, DotPe co-founder

Premium
Dubai-based Invictus set to acquire African flour mill business

Consumer

Dubai-based Invictus set to acquire African flour mill business

Premium
Bottomline: Investcorp-backed Citykart to boost revenue growth on store expansion

Consumer

Bottomline: Investcorp-backed Citykart to boost revenue growth on store expansion

Premium
Africa-focused PE Helios set to acquire Egyptian food company

Consumer

Africa-focused PE Helios set to acquire Egyptian food company

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW