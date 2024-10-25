Exclusive: Dubai group in talks with sovereign, PE funds to lead in race for Theobroma

Premium Credit: Theobroma website

A Dubai-based consumer group is scouting for support from multiple investors to pick up a majority stake in homegrown bakery chain Theobroma Foods Pvt. Ltd, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The ICICI Venture-backed bakery, founded in 2004 by former Oberoi Hotels pastry chef Kainaz Messman, has attracted ......