Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Arcil, other creditors approve sale of Aditya Birla Group backed stressed IT solutions firm
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Creditors, including Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd (Arcil), have approved the sale of an Aditya Birla Group entity backed...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS