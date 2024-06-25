Apparel maker Zyod, healthtech startup Cloudphysician raise Series A funding

Zyod co-founders Ankit Jaipuria (left) and Ritesh Khandelwal

Business-to-business (B2B) apparel sourcing and manufacturing startup Zyod and Cloudphysician Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, a healthcare technology company focused on critical care, have secured Series A funding.

Zyod said Tuesday it raised $18 million (Rs 150 crore) in a round led by early-stage venture capital firm RTP Global.

The round was a mix of equity and debt infusion. The exact split of equity and debt portions was not disclosed.

Zyod said the round also saw participation from existing investors such as venture capital firm Lightspeed and venture debt firm Alteria Capital, and new investors Stride Ventures, Stride One and Trifecta Capital.

Gurugram-based Zyod plans to utilize the funding to expand its operations, develop its technological stack and hire people.

Founded in 2023 by Ankit Jaipuria and Ritesh Khandelwal, Zyod partners with small- and medium-sized apparel manufacturers and suppliers. It allows fashion brands to use their platform to source products at the best possible minimum order quantity.

“With this funding, we will continue to collaborate closely with local manufacturers. Our focus will remain on tech advancements and bringing in more talent,” said Jaipuria.

This is the second funding round for the startup in just over a year. In April 2023, Zyod raised $3.5 million in a seed round led by Lightspeed. The round also saw participation from FJ Labs, Panthera Peak Capital and angel investors Abhishek Goyal of Tracxn, Abhinav Sinha of Oyo, Gaurav Hinduja of Gokaldas Exports and Ravi Khandelwal of Yufta.

Cloudphysician Healthcare said Tuesday it has raised $10.5 million (Rs 88 crore) in a Series A round. The round was led by Peak XV Partners and saw participation from Elevar Equity as well as venture debt firm Panthera Peak Capital.

The startup will deploy the funding to grow its presence within India and expand into emerging markets and established markets such as the US. Additionally, the funds will be used to improve its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform, RADAR, along with hiring talent.

Founded in 2017 by Dhruv Joshi and Dileep Raman, Cloudphysician is a healthtech company that partners with hospitals to improve their intensive care units (ICU) and neonatal intensive care units for their patients.

The care centre collaborates with hospitals to ensure better outcomes for patients. Cloudphysician’s RADAR helps manage critically ill patients remotely and in real time.

The startup claims to have served 100,000 ICU patients across 200 hospitals to date.

“Cloudphysician is a confluence of AI and human clinical expertise coming together to save lives. We aim to scale our business across India and global markets,” said Joshi and Raman, co-founders of Cloudphysician, in a joint statement.

