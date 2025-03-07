Apollo Health buys Lucknow-based diagnostics company
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Apollo Health buys Lucknow-based diagnostics company

By Roshan Abraham

  • 07 Mar 2025
Apollo Health buys Lucknow-based diagnostics company
Credit: 123RF.com

Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd, which operates multispecialty clinics across the country, has acquired a Lucknow-based pathology lab and diagnostic centre. 

The unit of Apollo Hospitals has acquired Care Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, according to Advay Capital Advisors, which served as the sole financial advisor to the target firm and its promoters. 

The financial terms of the deal couldn't be ascertained.  

Advertisement

"The strategic acquisition by Apollo is set to enhance Care Diagnostics’ capabilities and accelerate its expansion, reinforcing its position as a dominant player in Uttar Pradesh’s diagnostic and pathology sector," Advay said in a statement on Friday. 

Care Diagnostics was established in 2006. It operates a pathology lab and diagnostic centre in Lucknow, offering a range of medical testing services. 

Apollo Health joins Metropolis Healthcare Ltd in acquiring a diagnostics firm this week. Earlier this week, Metropolis, the country's second-largest pathology chain, agreed to buy Agra-based diagnostics service provider Scientific Pathology, roughly three months after acquiring oncology focused Core Diagnostics for about Rs 247 crore.  

Advertisement
Apollo HealthApollo Hospitals

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Exclusive: Kotak Alternate Asset set to invest in PE-backed healthcare firm

Healthcare

Exclusive: Kotak Alternate Asset set to invest in PE-backed healthcare firm

Premium
PE-backed ASG Hospital returns to M&As with first deal in two years

Healthcare

PE-backed ASG Hospital returns to M&As with first deal in two years

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Agra-based diagnostics firm

Healthcare

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Agra-based diagnostics firm

Premium
Temasek-controlled Manipal Health leads race for regional hospital chain

Healthcare

Temasek-controlled Manipal Health leads race for regional hospital chain

Piramal Enterprises hit with $172 mn tax bill for pharma deal

Healthcare

Piramal Enterprises hit with $172 mn tax bill for pharma deal

Elevation Capital leads Series B funding in MOC Cancer Care

Healthcare

Elevation Capital leads Series B funding in MOC Cancer Care

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW