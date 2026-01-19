Africa-focused Alta Semper acquires stake in nutrition supplements firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Africa-focused Alta Semper acquires stake in nutrition supplements firm

Africa-focused Alta Semper acquires stake in nutrition supplements firm

By Malvika Maloo

  • 19 Jan 2026
Premium
Africa-focused Alta Semper acquires stake in nutrition supplements firm
Afsane Jetha, co-founder and managing partner, Alta Semper

Alta Semper, a London-headquartered private equity firm investing in mid-market growth companies across healthcare and consumer health in Africa, has added a nutrition supplements company to its portfolio.  The firm, which is in the process of raising its second fund with a target size of $150 million, has agreed to buy ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Kotak Alts tweaks transaction terms for healthcare investment

Healthcare

Kotak Alts tweaks transaction terms for healthcare investment

Narayana Health eyes expansion into developed, international markets

Healthcare

Narayana Health eyes expansion into developed, international markets

Pee Safe raises funding from OrbiMed to scale retail, quick-commerce push

Healthcare

Pee Safe raises funding from OrbiMed to scale retail, quick-commerce push

Sukino mops up $31 mn in Bessemer Ventures-led round

Healthcare

Sukino mops up $31 mn in Bessemer Ventures-led round

Premium
Star Hospitals turns a corner as larger peers show takeover interest

Healthcare

Star Hospitals turns a corner as larger peers show takeover interest

Torrent Pharma lines up $1.4 bn bond sale to finance JB Chemicals acquisition

Healthcare

Torrent Pharma lines up $1.4 bn bond sale to finance JB Chemicals acquisition

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW