Africa-focused Alta Semper acquires stake in nutrition supplements firm

Premium Afsane Jetha, co-founder and managing partner, Alta Semper

Alta Semper, a London-headquartered private equity firm investing in mid-market growth companies across healthcare and consumer health in Africa, has added a nutrition supplements company to its portfolio. The firm, which is in the process of raising its second fund with a target size of $150 million, has agreed to buy ......