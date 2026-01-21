Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's revenue to shrink further before turnaround

Premium
True North and Temasek-backed drugmaker Integrace Pvt Ltd may see further decline in revenue this fiscal before seeing a recovery in the next, VCCircle has gathered. Integrace specialises in musculoskeletal disorders, pain management, and women’s health products, catering to mainly the India and Nepal markets. The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company started seeing a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.