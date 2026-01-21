 Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's revenue to shrink further before turnaround
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's revenue to shrink further before turnaround

Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's revenue to shrink further before turnaround

By Roshan Abraham

  • 21 Jan 2026
Premium
Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's revenue to shrink further before turnaround
Credit: Shah Junaid/VCCircle

True North and Temasek-backed drugmaker Integrace Pvt Ltd may see further decline in revenue this fiscal before seeing a recovery in the next, VCCircle has gathered. Integrace specialises in musculoskeletal disorders, pain management, and women’s health products, catering to mainly the India and Nepal markets. The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company started seeing a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Temasek deepens bet on India portfolio firm

Healthcare

Temasek deepens bet on India portfolio firm

Novo Holdings acquires significant minority stake in Surya Hospitals

Healthcare

Novo Holdings acquires significant minority stake in Surya Hospitals

Premium
Africa-focused Alta Semper acquires stake in nutrition supplements firm

Healthcare

Africa-focused Alta Semper acquires stake in nutrition supplements firm

Premium
Kotak Alts tweaks transaction terms for healthcare investment

Healthcare

Kotak Alts tweaks transaction terms for healthcare investment

Narayana Health eyes expansion into developed, international markets

Healthcare

Narayana Health eyes expansion into developed, international markets

Pee Safe raises funding from OrbiMed to scale retail, quick-commerce push

Healthcare

Pee Safe raises funding from OrbiMed to scale retail, quick-commerce push

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW