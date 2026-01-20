Temasek deepens bet on India portfolio firm

Premium
Singapore's state-owned investor Temasek, which operates independently of the city-state’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and has built a large India portfolio through private equity-style direct investments, is doubling down on one of its portfolio firms in India, VCCircle has learnt. Temasek, which had a global portfolio valued at S$434 billion as ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.