AP Moller Capital to invest $750 mn in India infra assets but will shun one key sector

Premium Dhruv Narain, partner, AP Moller Capital

Copenhagen-headquartered private equity firm AP Moller Capital intends to deploy as much as $750 million into India’s infrastructure sector over the next 18 months, a senior executive told VCCircle, but it will avoid one key sector that has drawn many PE investors, sovereign wealth funds and pension funds from across the world. The asset management unit of the 120-year-old AP Moller Group, one of the world’s ......