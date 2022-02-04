Angels back ayurveda focused D2C brand Life & Pursuits

Life & Pursuits, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty brand focused on ayurveda, on Friday said it has secured $500,000 (around Rs 3.75 crore) funding from a host of angel investors.

The round saw participation from angel syndicates including Supermorpheus, Eagle10 Ventures, Pankaj Agrawal (IndiaMart promoter family), Madhup Agrawal (IndiaMart CXO), Tarun Matta (Founder iimjobs.com - acquired by Naukri.com) Ankur Singla (Founder Tapzo - acquired by Amazon Pay), among others.

“With this round, we will be growing our products range and enhance global footprint by launching D2C in the key markets of the US, UK and EU. Our USP has been the high trust and authenticity of our products and we will be investing in building this further to become the market leader for Organic Ayurveda beauty and wellness products,” said Mudit Consul, Founder of Life & Pursuits.

The brand which is being run by Consul Nature Elements Global Pvt Ltd was built by Mudit Consul, along with his wife Aditi Consul, in 2016. Manshu Aneja and Mani Agrawal are the other Co-Founders.

The homegrown brand operates certified organic and authentic ayurveda catering to the increasing demand for natural and safer products across markets. It sells a range of hair care and skincare products on several marketplaces in the US, UK, UAE and Australia.

Organic focused food and wellness brands have recently grabbed investors’ interest.

Earlier this week, organic food startup Zama Organics secured an undisclosed capital in a pre-series A round led by a host of angel investors including Ajay Kaushal (Co-Founder and Director at BillDesk), Jay Mehta (Group Director at Mehta Group) and Arjun Lamba (Director at Guardian Advisors).

Last month, The Good Glamm Group, a content-to-commerce conglomerate acquired a majority stake in beauty and personal care brand Organic Harvest, for an undisclosed amount.