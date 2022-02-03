Angels lead pre-series A round in D2C organic food platform Zama Organics

Artisan Grown Organics Pvt Ltd, which operates organic food startup Zama Organics, on Thursday said it has secured an undisclosed capital in a pre-series A round led by a host of angel investors including Ajay Kaushal (Co-Founder and Director at BillDesk), Jay Mehta (Group Director at Mehta Group) and Arjun Lamba (Director at Guardian Advisors), among others.

The Mumbai-based company plans to use the fundraise for further building the brand, expanding its footprint and boost its network with more technology deployment and hiring.

"The goal is to expand our reach beyond the current regions through a robust supply chain network and strengthen our community of farmers, thus building a strong presence in the industry," said Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, Founder of Zama Organics.

Founded in 2016 by Wadhwa, Zama Organics is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic food startup that works directly with farmers and artisans in India to supply organically and sustainably grown groceries, fresh fruits, and vegetables.