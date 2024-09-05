Anagram appoints former Induslaw executive to bolster M&A, PE profile
Anagram appoints former Induslaw executive to bolster M&A, PE profile

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 05 Sep 2024
Faraz Khan, partner, Anagram Partners

Law firm Anagram Partners have onboarded a partner from IndusLaw in a move to boost its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity advisory business.

This development comes on the heels of the full-service law firm elevating Aditi Tralshawala as a partner, back in April.

Faraz Khan brings 12 years of experience to Anagram, with his practice specialising in domestic and cross-border M&A and PE transactions.

Khan advises blue-chip PE funds, domestic/multinational companies and conglomerates on investment transactions, M&A, business transfers, joint ventures, as well as divestments across manufacturing, healthcare, energy and electric mobility.

As part of his practice, he also advises on regulatory concerns and corporate governance issues arising under Indian companies and foreign exchange laws.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Khan is a graduate of ILS Law College and has completed his masters from Columbia Law School. He was earlier associated with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas as a partner.

Anagram had earlier elevated Tralshawala as a partner in April this year. An alumnus of the Government Law College, Mumbai, Tralshawala has represented PE funds, conglomerates, and strategic investors in cross-border and domestic investments, disinvestments, joint ventures and mergers, including transactions pertaining to majority control, co-control and significant minority acquisitions.

In August this year, Anagram represented CVC in the acquisition of a majority stake in Aavas Financiers from Partners Group and Kedaara Capital, and a follow-on open offer for $835 million.

It had also assisted Arpwood Partners, a buyout-focused PE firm, in acquiring a controlling stake of up to 72.28% in Sewa Grih Rin, an affordable housing finance company, by way of a primary and secondary investment of approximately $83.3 million (Rs 700 crore).

Since the beginning of the financial year, multiple law firms have elevated their lawyers to partnership level. Trilegal elevated 11 of its counsels to equity partnership across several practice areas, while AZB Partners also announced the elevation of seven lawyers to partners.

