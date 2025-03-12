AmpereHour Energy, Allo Health secure early-stage funding

Allo Health founder Pranay Jivrajka

Energy storage solutions firm AmpereHour Energy and sexual health startup Allo Health have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

AmpereHour Energy has raised $5 million (Rs 43.6 crore) in a Series A funding round, led by Avaana Capital, with participation from UC Impower and several existing angel investors.

Advertisement

The company said the funding will help accelerate the deployment of its solutions, expand its manufacturing capabilities, broaden its product offerings, and enhance its research and development (R&D) efforts.

Founded in 2017 by Ayush Misra, Rahul Shelke, Harshal Thakur, and Neehar Jathar, AmpereHour Energy specializes in modular, scalable, and software-driven battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company offers full-stack energy storage solutions.

Advertisement

Allo Health, a sexual health startup, has raised Rs 16 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Rainmatter, alongside existing investors.

Since its launch, Allo Health has treated over 200,000 patients across India and currently operates over 35 clinics in major cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, and Ranchi.

Before this round, Allo had raised $4.4 million in seed funding, led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from several startup founders and operators, including Flipkart founder Binny Bansal, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, Cloudnine founder Rohit MA, and Nexus founder Sandeep Singhal, among others.

Advertisement

Allo Health highlights its doctor training programs, AI-powered clinical decision support, and research-backed treatment frameworks as some of its unique offerings.

The company said the latest funding will enable it to accelerate clinic expansion, invest in deeper technology capabilities, and enhance patient engagement. It also plans to expand into mental health services.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments