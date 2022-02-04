Amazon India\'s festival season sales top record $100,000 in 2021

Amazon India clocked its highest-ever festival season sales in 2021 with almost 30,000 sellers and brand partners selling merchandise worth over $100,000 in its month-long ‘Great Indian Festival’ event, reveals Amazon.com Inc’s earnings report for calendar year 2021.

Amazon.com Inc, the world’s largest e-commerce retailer, on Thursday reported a sharp rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December and for calendar year 2021, bolstered by a near 22% increase in its net sales. While the company did not give a country-wise breakup of its sales, the company’s international sales for the year surged over 22%, according to the filing.

Amazon.com Inc’s results come a month after Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd reported a robust increase in its sales for 2020-21 (FY21), which helped the company narrow its losses. Amazon Seller Services, which runs Amazon’s India marketplace, reported a near 50% rise FY21 sales to Rs 16,200 crore. The company’s losses narrowed to Rs 4,748 crore, from Rs 5,849 crore a year earlier, the company’s filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) show.

Amazon India’s strong revenue growth reflects the rapid adoption of e-commerce in India and the penetration of it in tier-2 and lower cities since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. The country recorded its highest-ever festival sales in 2021, clocking sales worth $9 billion in October.

Other ecommerce companies, too, reported a strong growth in sales for FY21. Flipkart-owned Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd, reported a 44% rise in its revenue for FY21, and the company managed to halve its loss for the year to Rs 429 crore. Meanwhile, Flipkart India Pvt Ltd’s revenue from operations grew a little over 25% to Rs 43,356 crore in FY21, which helped the Walmart-owned company to narrow its loss to Rs 2,445 crore from Rs 3,150 crore in FY20.

