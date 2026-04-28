Alvarez & Marsal hires former Stifel executive for lifesciences investment banking

Nitin Lath, Alvarez & Marsal

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India has appointed former Stifel Nicolaus India executive Nitin Lath as a managing director to lead its corporate finance practice for the life sciences sector.

The US-based professional services firm said Tuesday that Lath will be based in Mumbai and will focus on private equity and M&A advisory across a range of transaction mandates in the sector.

Lath brings over two decades of experience in healthcare investment banking. He spent a decade at Stifel Nicolaus India, where he served as managing director of the US-based firm’s India practice, advising pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

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During 2010-16, he led IDFC Bank's healthcare investment banking division.

Lath began his career in investment banking and structured finance at ICICI Bank and IDBI Bank, later shifting focus to healthcare and life sciences during his stints at YES Bank and Avendus Capital.

Lath is a chartered accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in commerce.

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"Nitin’s (Lath) experience across M&A and fundraising will play a key role in enhancing A&M’s ability to deliver high-impact outcomes," said Himanshu Bajaj, managing director and head of A&M India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The firm has been strengthening its presence in India across practices. In February last year, it appointed Chandra Prakash Suryawanshi as managing director to head its disputes and investigations practice, and Saurav Kumar to lead infrastructure and capital projects.

In its business transformation practice, the firm brought in Akash Kedia from Accenture to head healthcare and life sciences services. Its corporate finance practice also added former o3 Capital executive Mohit Khullar as managing director in October 2024.

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