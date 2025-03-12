Alvarez & Marsal announces second MD appointment in two days

Sameer Singh Ahluwalia, MD, GCC vertical, Alvarez & Marsal

Just a day after appointing former BCG executive Mani Singhal to co-lead the consumer and retail practice, Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India has announced the onboarding of a former General Electric and Bharti Airtel executive to strengthen the development and industrialization of its GCC/GBS advisory business.

The global professional services firm has appointed Sameer Singh Ahluwalia as managing director.

With this appointment, A&M aims to enhance its focus on supporting mid-market private equity firms and corporates in establishing, optimizing, and scaling their GCC operations.

Ahluwalia brings over two decades of experience in driving growth, profitability, and innovation across industries, including financial services, technology, and telecom.

Himanshu Bajaj, managing director and head of A&M India and GCC, said, “A&M’s GCC has expanded significantly in a short span of time, with 400 professionals supporting a diverse client base. Sameer’s appointment is a move in scaling A&M’s GCC advisory practice to serve the increasing demand for specialized operation-focused services.”

Ahluwalia has led more than 50 large-scale projects, including outsourcing, vendor consolidation, carve-out/asset monetization, people transfer/rebadging, and digital transformation. He specializes in greenfield setups, multi-geo rollouts, joint ventures, and build-operate-transfer (BOT) models.

Before joining A&M, Ahluwalia served as group president of global financial services at a leading BPM firm, where he oversaw a $300-million (Rs 2,617-crore) services business. His leadership experience also includes key roles at General Electric, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, and Capgemini.

Ahluwalia has worked with global clients in more than 50 countries, including large multinational corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, family offices, and private equity firms.

Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a professional services firm offering advisory, business performance improvement, and turnaround management services across various sectors.

Last month, the firm appointed Chandra Prakash Suryawanshi as managing director to lead its disputes and investigations practice. Recently, it also appointed former Accenture executive Akash Kedia to head its healthcare and life sciences vertical.

