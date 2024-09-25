Ahammune Biosciences, The Health Factory, two others raise early-stage cheques

Flent founders (L-R): Shail Daswani, Mayank Lalwani and Rishabh Agnihotri

Clinical stage therapeutics startup Ahammune Biosciences, bread brand The Health Factory, proptech startup Flent and open-source GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) firm Aarna secured early-stage funding, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Ahammune Biosciences, a clinical stage therapeutics startup, raised series A funding round of $5 million (RS 418 crore) led by pi Ventures. Others participating in the round include Capital2B, Colossa Ventures, Bipin Agarwal, Unicornus Maximus LLP, and existing investors Ideaspring Capital, Kotak Alternate Assets, Legacy Assets LLP and IAN.

Advertisement

The fresh fundraise will assist the company in conducting phase II human clinical trials for its drug candidate for vitiligo. Additionally, the funds will be utilized to expand the patent portfolio, and advance R&D efforts for other immune-mediated skin diseases, the company said in a statment.

Ahammune was founded in 2016 by Parul Ganju and Krishnamurthy Natarajan. It is a clinical-stage therapeutics company dedicated to creating innovative solutions to treat and cure skin diseases.

Advertisement

The Health Factory, a bread brand, raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round led by Peak XV’s Surge.

VCCircle was first to report that Peak XV was in talks to bet on The Health Factory.

Founded in 2018 by Vinay Maheshwari and Mohit Sankhala, offers health-focused products such Protein Bread and Vegan Protein Bread and more.

Advertisement

The company has recently expanded into Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai, and Hyderabad. It now aims to further penetrate Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities to address the growing demand for healthier bread options. The new funding will accelerate The Health Factory’s efforts in product development and R&D, driving the creation of new product segments, the company said in a statement.

Flent, a proptech startup, raised Rs 6.5 crore in pre-seed funding round. The round was led by WEH Ventures, with participation from US-based 2 AM Ventures, Pareto Holdings, and a group of angel investors, including Sanchan S Saxena (Ex-GM, Airbnb), Aneesh Reddy (Founder, Capillary Technologies), Arjun Vaidya (Founder, Dr. Vaidya’s), Shradha Sharma (Founder, YourStory) and Abhilash N (Co-founder, Ivy Homes).

Advertisement

The funds will be used to expand its core team and further develop India’s first full stack renting platform, which aims to make renting easier and faster, the company said in a statement.

Founded by Shail Daswani, Mayank Lalwani, and Rishabh Agnihotri, Flent is an on-demand renting platform.

Advertisement

Aarna.ml, a provider of open-source GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) AI Cloud software, secured $6.7 million in series A round. Exfinity Venture Partners was one of the investors.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate product development for the GPU cloud management use case.

The round closed with $5.5 million raised from investors such as NVIDIA, LDV Partners, 3Lines, CARAT Venture Partners, and others. This additional funding brings the total series A investment to $6.7 million.

Aarna.ml enables GPU-as-a-service providers and NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCP) to offer hyper scaler-grade multi-tenant GPU instances with full isolation while leveraging a common underlying GPU pool. This new funding will help Aarna extend its platform to the GPU reference architectures that include high-speed networks and storage. The company lists Tigo, LGE, Equinix, Keysight, CableLabs, and CapGemini Engineering as its customers.

Aarna.ml was founded in 2018 and is based in San Jose, California, and Bengaluru India.

Share article on Leave Your Comments