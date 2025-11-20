AgroStar raises $30 mn from Just Climate, existing investors

Pune-based AgroStar, a digital farmer network and agri-inputs e-commerce platform, has raised $30 million (around Rs 265.4 crore) in equity funding from Just Climate, an investment platform set up by Generation Investment Management, with participation from existing investors.

Prior to this, AgroStar had raised $70 million (around Rs 527 crore then) in 2021 as part of its Series D round from Evolvence, global asset manager Schroders Capital, Hero Enterprise, and the UK’s development finance institution CDC.

The company said the fresh capital will support its expansion across India and product development across both input and output categories. It also plans to step up investment in AI across the platform.

Founded in 2013 by Sitanshu and Shardul Sheth, the agritech firm operates an omnichannel platform that supplies farm inputs, offers agronomy guidance, and connects farmers to output markets.

The company claims it has built a distribution network of more than 10,000 retail stores and a digital platform reaching over 10 million farmers.

Its in-house tech stack uses AI to deliver real-time advisory and supports a portfolio of more than 200 branded inputs, including biologicals and climate-focused products. Its fresh produce brand Kimaye is sold in premium supermarkets in over 25 countries.

The company said recent surveys show higher yields and lower costs for a majority of users, along with reductions in water use and chemical fertilizer consumption. It reported water savings of 276 billion litres and avoidance of 120,000 metric tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions in FY25 due to improved soil and input practices across its farmer base.

Just Climate director Siddarth Shrikanth said the firm views Indian agriculture as a priority for climate and nature-related investment, citing AgroStar’s reach among smallholder farmers as a key factor in the deal.

Accel partner Prashanth Prakash, one of AgroStar’s earliest backers, said the company has built a trusted channel for millions of small farmers seeking inputs, advisory and market access.

The transaction was advised by The Raine Group.

