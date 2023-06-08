After terminating power and highway deals, Adani scraps another M&A transaction

Premium Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group | Credit: Reuters

Just days after walking away from a Rs 3,110-crore deal to buy a portfolio of highway projects from a private equity firm, the Adani group appears to have called off another big-ticket acquisition, VCCircle has learnt. The latest development comes even as the ports-to-airports conglomerate led by billionaire continues to battle the aftermath of allegations levelled by New York-based short seller Hindenburg Research, ......