Accel, IvyCap make startup bets; Lifetime Health gets funding

(L-R) Konstantin Ryabtsev, Nabil Ahmed and Michail Vorobiev, Lifetime Health

Artificial intelligence-powered personalization platform Fibr, healthcare services startup Lifetime Health and sales development platform, Pintel.ai raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Friday.



Fibr

AI-powered personalization platform Fibr has raised $1.8 million in a seed round led by Accel, with participation from 2AM VC and prominent angel investors such as Kunal Shah (Cred), Sunil Kumar (former co-founder of Zenoti) and others.

The company said that the funding will be used to expand its customer base and hire diverse talent. Fibr’s client base includes ACT Fibernet, Star Health, and several lead-gen and D2C brands.

Founded in January 2023 by Ankur Goyal and Pitam Roy, Fibr caters for B2C marketers to manage, deliver, and scale tailored marketing experiences.



Lifetime Health

Lifetime Health bagged $1.5 million in a seed round led by American venture capital firm The Garage Syndicate, with participation from angel investors.

Currently, the Lifetime Health team comprises over 50 employees, with 30 based in the Indian office. The company’s partner network includes 200 local clinics and the founders have plans to expand the platform's reach to major Indian cities and connect over 10,000 medical offices nationwide.

The platform plans to achieve $100,000–150,000 in monthly turnover by the end of 2024. Next year, Lifetime Health plans to get the next round of investments to scale across PAN India.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Lifetime Health was founded in 2023 by Konstantin Riabtsev, Michail Vorobiev and Nabil Ahmed. It’s a digital platform for hospital-at-home care, providing phlebotomy services, diagnostic tools, medical devices, nursing care, physiotherapy, and postoperative care.

AI-powered sales development platform Pintel.ai has raised a $1 million seed round, led by IvyCap Ventures. The round also saw participation from a host of investors, including founders and leaders from Whatfix, LambdaTest, Livspace, Moengage, Quizizz, GSF, Hevodata, HROne, and other angel investors.

Pintel.ai aims to address the critical challenges faced by sales development professionals, including time-consuming research and the need for highly customizable tools to cater to unique company requirements.

