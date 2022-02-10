Accel leads $4 mn bet on e-comm platform Spacejoy

Spacejoy Design Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which runs e-commerce platform Spacejoy, on Thursday said it has secured pre-Series A funding of $4 million (around Rs 30 crore) led by Accel Partners.

The round also saw participation from TI Platform and TiE SoCal Angels, including angel investors and real estate/prop-tech founders, such as Larry Braitman, Venkat Tadanki, SquareFoot CEO Jonathan Wasserstrum, among others.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to capitalise on the market, support its platform development and strengthen artificial intelligence technology for product discovery.

Founded in 2019 by Arnab Saharoy and Vinay Indresh, Spacejoy is a design-led e-commerce platform, powered by 3D tech and AI, that enables a better shopping experience.

They primarily focus on the US market.

“Our customers value discovering new products and furnishing their homes with personality. This new investment and partnership will allow us to scale the business and reach new customers in the US," said Arnab Saharoy, Founder and CEO, Spacejoy.

The company raised $1 million (around Rs 7.1 crore) in seed funding from Accel in 2019.