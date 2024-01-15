facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ signs deal for stake in Egypt luxury hotels

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ signs deal for stake in Egypt luxury hotels

By Reuters

  • 15 Jan 2024
Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ signs deal for stake in Egypt luxury hotels
Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ has agreed to acquire a 40.5% stake in ICON, the hospitality arm of Egypt's Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), the fund said on Friday, a deal that will see it take part ownership of a number of luxury hotels in the country. 

Under the deal, a special purpose vehicle owned by ADQ and its unit ADNEC, with respective 49% and 51% holdings, will carry out a capital increase to acquire the ICON stake. 

"The transaction represents a major foreign direct investment in Egypt and marks a strong vote of investor confidence in the Egyptian tourism and hospitality sector," ADQ said in a statement, which did not provide financial details of the transaction. 

Advertisement

The deal includes the acquisition of a stake in seven iconic heritage hotels - including Four Seasons properties in Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh and Alexandria, and the Kempinski Nile Hotel in Cairo - currently owned by the Egyptian government through ICON. 

Egypt's prime minister said in December that the country's sovereign wealth fund had signed an $800 million deal to sell a 39% stake in the seven hotels to TMG, with the right to raise the share to 51%. 

It was understood that under the deal, an international investor would buy a minority $882.5 million stake in ICON. 

Advertisement

Political ties between the UAE and Egypt are strong with the Gulf state supporting Cairo through a financial crisis with direct capital injections and investments, lately preferring the latter for the potential returns on offer. 

ADQ bought stakes worth around $1.85 billion in Egyptian firms in 2022, and Cairo last year agreed to sell minority stakes in three oil and petrochemical sector companies to the fund for $800 million. 

Egypt is selling assets to boost the private sector, raise scarce hard currency and launch economic reforms under a $3 billion IMF loan programme. 

Advertisement
ADQMiddle EastAfricaInternational

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ signs deal for stake in Egypt luxury hotels

Consumer

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ signs deal for stake in Egypt luxury hotels

Premium
General Atlantic exiting maiden India control deal as Capital Foods gets a buyer

Consumer

General Atlantic exiting maiden India control deal as Capital Foods gets a buyer

Veranda Learning to acquire Tapasya Institutions for at least $44 mn

Consumer

Veranda Learning to acquire Tapasya Institutions for at least $44 mn

Premium
Cerberus Capital hits exit button on India portfolio firm

Consumer

Cerberus Capital hits exit button on India portfolio firm

Premium
Akshayakalpa Organic taps new growth-stage investor as early backer exits

Consumer

Akshayakalpa Organic taps new growth-stage investor as early backer exits

Edtech startup ConveGenius snags $7 mn; Fireside ups bet on The Baker's Dozen

Consumer

Edtech startup ConveGenius snags $7 mn; Fireside ups bet on The Baker's Dozen

Advertisement