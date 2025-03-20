Abu Dhabi's ADQ ties up with ECP to invest over $25 bn in data centre energy projects

Credit: 123RF.com

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ has partnered with U.S. private equity firm Energy Capital Partners to invest more than $25 billion in energy projects to power data centres, mostly in the United States.

The investments will be carried out through a 50-50 partnership across 25 gigawatts worth of new-build power generation and energy infrastructure, ADQ said in a statement on Wednesday.

The partnership "aims to service the growing power needs of data centers, hyperscale cloud companies and other energy-intensive industries," ADQ said.

The deal coincides with a visit to the U.S. by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's national security adviser and brother of the country's president, who is also ADQ's chairman.

During the visit, he met with President Donald Trump and discussed strengthening ties with the U.S. in sectors such as artificial intelligence and infrastructure, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The small Gulf country - a wealthy oil producer and longtime security partner of the U.S.- has been working to obtain greater access to American technology and build its own advanced tech industry as part of its efforts to become a global AI hub and diversify its economy away from oil.

Established in 2018, ADQ had $225 billion in assets under management at the end of June, across a broad portfolio of domestic assets, including energy and critical minerals as well as transport and logistics, such as Abu Dhabi state carrier Etihad Airways.

