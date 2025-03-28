Abound, Hakimo secure early-stage funding

Hakimo co-founders Sam Joseph (left) and Sagar Honnungar

Cross-border financial solutions provider Abound and AI-powered physical security monitoring startup Hakimo have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Friday.



Abound

Abound, a cross-border financial solutions provider incubated by Times Internet, has raised $14 million (Rs 119.6 crore) in a seed funding round led by NEAR Foundation, with participation from Circle Ventures, Times Internet, and others. This marks Abound’s first external investment since its incubation at Times Internet.

Abound offers cross-border banking solutions for Indian-Americans, and claims to have processed over $150 million in remittances, facilitating $87 million in rewards GMV. The company has experienced 50% month-on-month revenue growth over the past six months and currently serves 500,000 users, the company said in a statement.

With this funding, Abound plans to expand its product offerings, enhance its technology infrastructure, and grow its team in product, engineering, and growth.

Hakimo, an AI-powered physical security monitoring startup, has raised $10.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Vertex Ventures and Zigg Capital, with participation from RXR Arden Digital Ventures and existing investors Defy.vc and Gokul Rajaram.

With this round, Hakimo has raised a total of $20.5 million, including prior rounds led by Neotribe Ventures and Rocketship.vc.

Hakimo builds AI agents for physical security monitoring, providing AI-driven, human-in-the-loop security solutions that work with existing security hardware to enhance real-time threat detection, optimize resources, and proactively prevent security breaches.

With the new funding, Hakimo will launch its AI Operator, an autonomous security agent that monitors existing hardware, detects threats, and executes response protocols in real-time, much like a human security professional, the company said.

Founded in early 2020 by Stanford-trained AI experts Sam Joseph and Sagar Honnungar, Hakimo has a background in building enterprise-grade software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

