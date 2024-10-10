Aakash Chaudhry makes a comeback in education sector with Meritnation founders

Premium Aakash Chaudhry

Aakash Chaudhry, the co-founder and former CEO of offline coaching institute Aakash Educational Services Ltd, has floated a new venture in the education technology segment, two people in the know told VCCircle. Chaudhry, who still holds an 11% stake in Aakash Institute that is now majority owned by struggling edtech firm Byju’s, ......