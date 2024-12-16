A91-backed Exotel's growth skids sharply; hits EBITDA breakeven
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • A91-backed Exotel's growth skids sharply; hits EBITDA breakeven

A91-backed Exotel's growth skids sharply; hits EBITDA breakeven

By Roshan Abraham

  • 16 Dec 2024
A91-backed Exotel's growth skids sharply; hits EBITDA breakeven
Credit: 123RF.com

Customer engagement platform Exotel, which counts A91 Partners and Blume Ventures among its investors, saw its consolidated operating revenue rise by just 6% to Rs 444.49 crore in the financial year ended March 2024, compared with a growth of 32% in FY23 and 167% in FY22.  

To be sure, Exotel's revenue got a boost in FY22 and FY23 from acquisition of Allincall Drishti Soft.

The Bengaluru-based company, however, narrowed its losses by 65% in the fiscal year 2024 and turned earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) positive in the second and third quarter of FY24. 

Advertisement

“FY24 has been transformative for Exotel as we advanced our product strategy to empower enterprises with cutting-edge AI-driven solutions,” said Adarsh Dikshith, CFO at Exotel. 

It also expanded its international presence by making inroads into markets like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US. 

It aims to maintain the growth path by continuing to invest in its AI-based voice bots and conversational quality analysis (CQA) and expand presence beyond India. For the current fiscal year it expects to double earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). 

Advertisement

Exotel, founded in 2011 by Shivakumar Ganesan, Ishwar Sridharan, Vijay Sharma, and Siddharth Ramesh, helps businesses organise and streamline client interaction with its cloud-based AI-powered customer engagement tool. 

In early 2022, the A91 Partners-sponsored company raised $40 million in a Series D round of investment led by Steadview Capital as it eyed expansion into the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries.  

A year later, the company let go of some employees citing poor performance and business restructuring which affected 80 employees. 

Advertisement

So far, the company has raised over $100 million in equity and debt and counts Blume Ventures, Sistema, and 360 One (formerly IIFL Asset Management) as its investors.  

ExotelA91 PartnersBlume Venturesearnings

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Zepto's revenue more than doubles in FY24, sees profitability in near term

TMT

Zepto's revenue more than doubles in FY24, sees profitability in near term

Premium
Nexus, RTP Global-backed 56 Secure lays off staff, trims ops on funding delay

TMT

Nexus, RTP Global-backed 56 Secure lays off staff, trims ops on funding delay

Voice, Fuzen.io raise early-stage funding

TMT

Voice, Fuzen.io raise early-stage funding

MENA Digest: UAE's Wafeq, BioSapien get biggest funding cheques this week

TMT

MENA Digest: UAE's Wafeq, BioSapien get biggest funding cheques this week

Govt orders Zomato to pay $95 mn in taxes, fines

TMT

Govt orders Zomato to pay $95 mn in taxes, fines

IPV-backed B2B startup Aksum's revenue doubles in FY24

TMT

IPV-backed B2B startup Aksum's revenue doubles in FY24

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW