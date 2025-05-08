91Trucks, Zebu, High Time Foods, Feline Spirits, others secure funding

The founding team of 91Trucks

Commercial vehicles platform 91Trucks, defence-tech startup Zebu, food-tech company High Time Foods, alcoholic beverage brand Feline Spirits, Footprints Preschool & Daycare, astrology startup Vaya, and privacy compliance and data governance startup GoTrust have secured funding in early-stage rounds from various investors, the companies said on Thursday.

The startup said the funds will be used to expand product and technology capabilities, bolster the team and grow its offline retail footprint to over 20 stores.

Founded in 2022 by Siddharth Sharma, Vikas Sharma and Abhishek Gautam, the Gurugram-based firm operates a full-stack commercial vehicle platform for small fleet operators and first-time buyers, providing them access to vehicle discovery, financing, and post-purchase support.

Defence-tech startup Zebu has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round led by Bluehill VC to build advanced counter-drone and unmanned systems for the armed forces.

The company said the fresh capital will fast-track the deployment of four of its drone models, which are currently in the prototype stage.



Hyderabad-based Zebu Intelligent Systems was founded by Santosh Balajee and has seven patents in AI-powered drones and indigenous hardware manufacturing.

Food-tech startup High Time Foods has secured $1.2 million in a seed round led by venture capital firm Avaana Capital, with participation from a Boston-based angel group, an existing backer.

Founded by Aakash Shah and Damian Felchlin, High Time Foods produces non-refrigerated plant-based protein consumables.

The Bengaluru-based company will use the funding to build operations and accelerate product development. It aims to expand across India, the US, and other high-growth markets in the Global South.



Feline Spirits

Craft beverage startup Feline Spirits has raised Rs 5.2 crore in funding led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) to fuel portfolio expansion and increase its foothold in new geographies.

Founded by Prabhat Sharma and Rohit Saxena, Feline Spirits manufactures premium alcoholic beverages. It operates in eight states and Union Territories, supplying both private and government markets.

Footprints

Footprints Preschool & Daycare has raised $7.5 million in Series A funding led by Tanglin Venture Partners to open new centers, deepen investment in smart surveillance and AI-driven learning systems, and improve digital engagement with parents.

Footprints Childcare was founded in 2013 by Purvesh Sharma, Raj Singhal and Ashish Aggarwal as a preschool and daycare provider and currently has over 175 centers across 25 cities in India.

Vaya

Astrology startup Vaya secured $1.5 million in a seed funding round co-led by Accel and Arkam Ventures, with participation from Weekend Fund.

Angel investors, including Softbank managing partner Sumer Juneja and partner Sarthak Mishra, Darwinbox co-founder Rohit C and Legacy Ventures, also joined the round.

With the capital, the company will expand its core team, enhance AI technology, and add more Vedic astrology experts.



Founded in 2025 by Maahin Puri and Nitesh Kumar Niranjan, Vaya works with a group of astrologers and supports them with an AI engine that simplifies complex astrological variables.

GoTrust

GoTrust, a privacy compliance and data governance startup, has secured $400,000 in pre-seed funding led by Aevitas Capital Pvt Ltd, with participation from an Indian actor and entrepreneur.

The company said the funding will be allocated towards accelerating product development, expanding the team, and increasing its presence in domestic and international markets.

GoTrust was founded by Himanshu Gautam to provide businesses with tools to navigate complex data protection regulations, including features like consent management, data mapping, and risk assessment.

