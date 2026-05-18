Owners ID, PrEqt, Nothing But, Damroo bag early-stage cheques

Jesintha Louis, founder, Owners ID

An identity verification startup, a platform for streamlining private-market investing process, a maker of fruit-based snacks, and a music streaming and distribution platform have raised early-stage rounds.

Owners ID, a startup that helps people to recover lost valuables through privacy-safe QR technology, has raised $260,000 (around Rs 2.5 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from Dubai-based VC firm Crucifer Investments.

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It will use the capital for product development, technology enhancement, manufacturing scale-up, mobile app improvements, AI-powered recovery systems, brand expansion and global market growth.

The Bengaluru based startup, founded by Jesintha Louis, who previously built and exited enterprise cloud company G7 CR Technologies that was later acquired by Noventiq, is a smart recovery-tech company building a digital identity layer for physical belongings through a privacy-first QR technology.

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Makia Technologies Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of private market platform PrEqt, has received a strategic investment from Innovations Venture Studio.

The company is building an execution and intelligence platform for the private equity, venture capital, SME listings, structured finance and cross-border transactions. The platform will help streamline and institutionalise fundraising workflows, investor communication, transaction readiness, diligence management, deal execution and capital market collaboration.

“Deal execution today continues to be highly fragmented across emails, spreadsheets, data rooms, intermediaries and manual coordination layers,” said Shivanshu Birla, co-founder and director of PrEqt. He added that AI can improve the management of workflows, investor engagement and diligence.

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Nothing But, a fruit-snacking startup, has secured an undisclosed amount in its seed funding round led by co-founders of The Be Life Atul Rajani and Deeksha Rajani, Innovist founder Sifat Khurana and Arata co-founder Dhruv Bhasin.

Gaurav Khatri chief executive of Noise, and Saurav Adlakha, founder of DailyObjects.com, also participated in the round.

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It will use the capital to improve its manufacturing and supply capabilities, expand its distribution across quick commerce and online marketplaces, and support new product development.

The brand, focused on ingredient-led products, is building a line of freeze-dried fruit snacks made using 100% real fruit with no added sugar, preservatives, flavours or additives. It is set up by five students from India, Mexico, Bolivia and Ecuador at Tetr College of Business.

Damroo

Damroo, an artist-first music streaming and distribution platform, has secured a strategic investment of Rs 5 crore from Hindustan Times, which also owns the parent company of VCCircle.

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The investment will help Damroo strengthen its technology infrastructure, scale its artist network, enhance regional music discovery, expand the content catalogue, and create new monetization and fan engagement opportunities for creators nationwide.

Hindustan Times will support the startup through its media ecosystem and brand solutions, including Fever FM and its digital and entertainment platforms, helping independent artists reach wider audiences at scale.

Damroo, backed by Kumar Vishwas, is an artist-first music streaming, distribution, and growth platform focussed on empowering independent and regional artists across India.

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