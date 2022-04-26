3one4 Capital, PointOne Capital, others bet on water delivery app GoPaani

Boond Tech Pvt Ltd, which runs water delivery app GoPaani, on Tuesday said it has secured seed funding of $600,000 (around Rs 4.59 crore) from 3one4 Capital and PointOne Capital.

The round also saw participation from other angel investors including Mukund Jha (Co-Founder, Dunzo), Rohit Gupta (CEO, Dream Game Studios), Sharath Gururaj (India Head, Cermati.com), Devendra Laulkar (Co-Founder, Avoma) and Satish Thakur (AVP, Swiggy), among others.

The Indore-based startup plans to use the fresh funds to reach out to more water suppliers in India, through dealers and partners.

It also aims to expand its technical team to digitise its delivery businesses across milk, newspaper, tiffin service and other verticals.

Founded by Ankit Ranka and Arpit Sharda, GoPaani is a platform for the daily water service provider to manage their business.

Through its app, water jar suppliers can track daily jar delivery, collect payments, and manage customers and inventory.

“We started GoPaani to solve the problems faced by over 1.2 million water delivery businesses in India like product loss, billing issues, poor customer service. We have seen adoption with other delivery businesses facing similar problems like milk and tiffin delivery.

With GoPaani already present in 15 states across India and eight different languages, we plan to focus on water delivery businesses and build the product for a wider set of delivery businesses starting next year," said Ranka.