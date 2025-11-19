360 ONE sets up green energy platform, makes maiden bet on Walchand family scion’s solar firm

Premium Credit: Pixabay

360 ONE Asset, which manages assets over $10 billion (around Rs 88,495 crore), has launched a platform to invest across renewable-energy assets. The integrated energy platform will be housed under the firm's asset management business and back the building, owning and operating of green-power projects including production and storage facilities, according ......