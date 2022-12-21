Zomoz strengthens top deck with two elevations

(Left to right) Akash Singh and Shreyas Darne, co-founders, Zomoz

Hyderabad-based quick service restaurant chain Zomoz on Wednesday announced two key elevations to senior executive positions as the company aims to scale up its retail footprint in the operational markets.

Zomoz’s former business head Akash Singh has been promoted to the position of co-founder and chief strategy officer, while Shreyas Darne, who was leading the startup’s operations and technology vertical, has been elevated as the co-founder and chief operations officer.

Founded in 2015 by ISB alumnus Shouvik Dhar, Zomoz which is focused on momos and baos, has cloud outlets spread across Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Mysore and Mangalore. The platform claims that its monthly sales have increased by more than two-fold since the first funding in October last year.

The elevations come at a time when Zomoz is aiming to expand its footprint to UAE and also to strengthen its operational markets.

“Akash’s appointment as the chief strategy officer, Zomoz will be moving forward without a mar, on the other hand Shreyas’s attention to detail and process-driven approach is a boon for Zomoz,” said Dhar.

In his new position, Singh will oversee the Zomoz’s strategic planning and capital allocation and working towards creating the corporate vision, besides, he will also serve as the presiding chief financial officer of the brand. On the other hand, Darne will help in implementing the brand’s expansion plan and automating back-end operations, the company said in a statement.

Last month, VCCircle had reported that the company raised additional funding from existing investor Rebel Foods Pvt Ltd, as a part of its $2 million round.

In November last year, Rebel Foods had picked up a minority stake for an undisclosed amount in Zomoz.

