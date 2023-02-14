Zomato’s CEO plays down impact of top-level exits

Credit: 123rf.com

Food delivery platform Zomato's founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday shared an official statement on Twitter to defend the company’s culture.

“There are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than 7 years at the company…this includes more than 50% of the Gurugram-headquartered firm's top 50 members,” Goyal said.

He added that many of these employees have been around since 2011-12 – Zomato was founded in July 2008 – and some are in their second and even third stint with the company.

The food tech company has witnessed several top-level exits since going public and seeing its stock price plummet. In January 2022, Zomato co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from his position. In November, co-founder Mohit Gupta, Rahul Ganjoo, the new initiatives head and Siddharth Jhawar, the former head of Intercity Legends service quit the company.

Last week, Zomato’s global dining business head, Aman Priyadarshi, quit the company to join Kenko Health to lead its healthcare financing division.

Priyadarshi started Zomato in 2018 as a product manager for search. He also worked on the firm’s payments solution and later on the consumer app. In 2020–21, he headed the company’s online ordering business in Turkey.

The Gurugram-based company also decided to lay off about 3% of its employees across a 3,800-member team across functions, including technology, product, and marketing, in what it said was a performance-based churn.

The statement from Goyal comes after Zomato reported a four-fold increase in its net loss from Rs 63.2 crore to Rs 346.6 crore year-on-year, mainly owing to an industry-wide slowdown in the food delivery business. The company’s revenue grew 75% to Rs 1,948 crore versus Rs 1,112 crore a year ago.

“We are proud of the high performance, culture driven organisation that we are creating, and will continue to look for high-quality talent which wants to commit to a growth mindset, and extra-terrestrial performance,” the tweet said.

