Zomato launches new platform ‘Zomato Wings’ to connect investors with restaurants

Online food delivery aggregator Zomato Ltd has launched a new platform called ‘Zomato Wings,’ in a bid to enable investors to connect with restaurants, according to a company’s blog.

The platform will enable venture capital firms, angel investors, family offices, among others that are looking to make private investments in restaurants and cloud-kitchens to directly connect with restaurants and cloud-kitchens that are in search of investors, the company said.

“Just like ambitious restaurant entrepreneurs look for investors, investors also hunt for brands and teams that have the potential to become the next big chain. We at Zomato have seen the growth story of such restaurants first hand,” the blog post by founder, chief executive officer, Deepinder Goyal said.

Zomato will not be investing in the brands or restaurants, the company said, as it does not want to compete with restaurants, and wants to remain a fair and neutral platform for all restaurants, it said.

Zomato’s role would be limited to being a facilitator of fundraising for restaurants and it will enable restaurants in pitching themselves to the right investors, the company said. The company is eyeing to facilitate at least 100 deals in the next three years between investors and restaurant brands.

"Ideally, capital should seamlessly follow any great restaurant, but in reality, it is not easy for restaurants in India to raise funding through growth-focused equity investors," read the blog post. Zomato said that in the last three years, only about 25 restaurants and cloud-kitchens have Series A or larger equity funding rounds, citing data from Tracxn.