Zomato makes stellar debut, lists at 52.6% premium to offer price

Food delivery app Zomato Ltd made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges with its shares listing at 52.6% premium to their offer price on Friday taking its market valuation to around $14 billion.

The homegrown firm became the first startup with a valuation of at least $1 billion to be listed on the stock market.

Its shares opened at Rs 116 in pre-open trade compared to the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 76 and its market valuation reached Rs 1,08,067 crore (14.5 billion) after listing.

As it hit the stock exchanges, founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, who has remained away from the IPO limelight, penned a blog post to say “the tremendous response to our IPO gives us the confidence that the world is full of investors that appreciate the magnitude of investments we are making, and take a long term view of our business.”

The total size of the IPO was about Rs 9,375 crore (offering 1.23 billion shares), including a fresh share sale worth Rs 9,000 crore.

The IPO, whose subscription window was from July 14 to 16, saw an overwhelming response from investors with 38.25 times subscription -- highest in the last 13 years among IPOs valued at more than Rs 5,000 crore each.

Advanced by four days, Zomato’s listing comes during the bull run of India's stock market which is near all-time highs.

Calling the listing day as “A new Day Zero” for Zomato, Goyal praised India’s entire internet ecosystem.

“I believe Zomato and Swiggy are two of the best food delivery apps in the world today. We have a long way to go before we can call ourselves world class by our customers’ standards, but we are determined to get there,” he added.

He said, “India is a tough market to operate in, but if you are building to succeed in India, you are already exceptional.”

The food tech aggregator, launched in 2008, operates in about 525 cities in India and has partnered with close to 390,000 restaurants.

The relentless 10 plus year journey Goyal said “has lived through many ups and downs – something not every company has the privilege of living long enough to do”.

“I have made many decisions which have been good for the company, while some have caused our stakeholders a lot of heartburn,” he added.

Crediting his digital team, he said that even in their hardest times “we’ve had half of our tech/engineering team working on long-term initiatives”.