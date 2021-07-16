Zomato: First India unicorn IPO subscribed 38.2 times; retail portion booked 7.45 times

Food tech unicorn Zomato’s initial public offering opened on Wednesday on the BSE, marking the first ever unicorn IPO from India. The bidding process will last till Friday and involve a total of 719,233,522 shares, of which 129,558,333 shares are being offered to retail individual investors, 388,837,690 shares to qualified institutional buyers, and 194,337,499 shares to non-institutional investors.

The total size of the IPO is about Rs 9,375 crore which includes a fresh share sale worth Rs 9,000 crore. Early investor and Naukri parent Info Edge will sell shares worth Rs 375 crore in the offering.

Timeline

05:00 PM

IPO subscribed 38.2 times, QIB portion booked 51.7 times

Zomato has witnessed strong demand for its three-day public issue that closed today at 05:00 PM.

The IPO of 71.92 crore shares, excluding the anchor allotment, received bids for 2,751.25 crore shares, stock exchange data showed. The book was covered nearly 38.25 times.

The retail portion, for which 12.95 core shares were reserved, was booked nearly 7.45 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) comprising corporate bodies and high net-worth individuals was covered 32.96 times. The IPO saw 51.79 times demand for shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The quota for employees was covered 62%.

04:25 PM

IPO subscribed 38.2 times, QIB portion booked 52 times

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) have ramped up subscription pace as bidding progresses on the final day. As of now, the QIB portion has been subscribed 51.7 times and the NII book has been covered 33 times.

Overall, the IPO has been subscribed 38.2 times so far with the offering attracting bids for 27,507,759,630 shares against the offer size of 719,233,522 shares, according to stock exchange data.

The retail investor portion has seen 7.4 times subscription and the quota reserved for employees has been covered 62%.

12:25 PM

IPO subscribed 8.3 times, retail portion booked 5.9 times

The public issue continues to attract significant interest on the final day of bidding with overall subscription reaching 8.3 times. The IPO has received bids for 6,011,373,810 shares against an offer size of 719,233,522 shares, according to stock exchange data.

As of now, the retail investor portion has seen 5.9 times subscription, non-institutional investors quota has been subscribed 1.4 times, the portion reserved for employees covered 41%, and qualified institutional buyers quota booked 12.9%.