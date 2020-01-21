Zomato gobbles up Uber’s India food delivery business

Zomato Media Private Ltd has agreed to acquire ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc.'s food delivery business in India in an all-stock transaction.

The deal gives Uber a 9.99% stake in Zomato, according to a stock-exchange filing by Zomato shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Uber’s food delivery business, Uber Eats, will discontinue operations in India and direct restaurants, delivery partners and users of its apps to Zomato, effective today.

Info Edge said its stake in Zomato will fall to 22.71% when the deal closes. The company, which operates a slew of internet businesses such as jobs portal Naukri.com, currently holds a 25.13% stake in Zomato.

Info Edge didn’t disclose financial details of the transaction. However, The Economic Times cited two people it didn’t identify as saying that the deal value was around $350 million (Rs 2,485 crore).