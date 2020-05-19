Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Zivame pushes back fundraising, reviews expansion plan as virus hits retailers
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Lingerie e-tailer Zivame has put off plans to raise fresh funding as it reassesses its business plan after the coronavirus pandemic...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS