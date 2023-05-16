ZestMoney founders resign after PhonePe deal collapses

(left to right) ZestMoney co-founders Priya Sharma, Lizzie Chapman and Ashish Anantharaman

Two months after a deal to be acquired by Walmart-owned PhonePe fell through, all three founders of the Bangalore-based digital lending platform ZestMoney have resigned, plunging the eight-year-old company and its some 100 employees into uncertainty.

“Over the last few weeks, we have done a lot of thinking, and it has been hard for us to arrive at this conclusion. We have decided to step down from our roles as CEO (Lizzie), CFO and COO (Priya), and CTO (Ashish) at ZestMoney,” CEO Lizzie Chapman wrote in an email to employees Monday evening. Priya Sharma served as the company’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer, while Ashish Anantharaman was chief technology officer. Chapman said the three would continue to be shareholders in the company and its “biggest cheerleaders”.

Since March, some 130 Zest employees have moved to PhonePe, a person close to the developments said. More are expected to follow suit, the person added, requesting anonymity.

The fintech, which had some 500 employees last December, is now left with some 100.

Spokespeople for ZestMoney and PhonePe did not respond to emailed queries.

ZestMoney was a Buy Now, Pay Later platform, which effectively permitted customers to avail of instant digital loans, which were extended by the non-banking financial company (NBFC) Nahar Credit, which ZestMoney acquired in 2019.

Deal talks between PhonePe and ZestMoney began in November 2022. Mint reported then that PhonePe was slated to buy ZestMoney for $200 million-$300 million. The acquisition of Zest would have given PhonePe access to an NBFC, which all fintechs are coveting.

However, the acquisition was called off in March over concerns about the quality of ZestMoney’s loan book.

“After months of due diligence, the valuation dropped to as low as $40 million-$50 million, due to which the acquisition was called off,” a person familiar with the developments said in an interview then. “PhonePe discovered that ZestMoney’s loan book was quite problematic. Zest’s credit losses were 1.5x its revenue numbers. Due to that, PhonePe was delaying and was willing to pay way less than what was expected... even less than what Zest had raised so far,” he added.

A number of NBFCs are learnt to have exposure to ZestMoney’s loan book.

Founded in 2015, the fintech startup has raised about $140 million from investors, including PayU, Zip, Ribbit Capital, Quona Capital, Xiaomi, Omidyar Network, and Goldman Sachs.

During the year ended 31 March 2022, ZestMoney saw its revenue rise 63% to ₹145 crore from ₹89 crore in the previous fiscal year. Losses, however, more than doubled to ₹398.8 crore from ₹125.8 crore a year ago.

