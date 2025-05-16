Zenergize, Citrus Freight, Cryptique, Fyn Mobility net early-stage funding

EV charger manufacturer Zenergize, cold chain supply logistics startup Citrus Freight, analytics company Cryptique, and e-mobility startup Fyn Mobility have secured funding from a mix of venture capital firms and angel investors, the companies said.

Zenergize

EV charger manufacturer Zenergize has secured $2 million (Rs 17 crore) in a seed funding round led by Aspiring Minds founder Himanshu Aggarwal and Delhivery co-founder Mohit Tandon.

The Gurugram-based company develops power electronics for electric vehicles, solar energy, and other renewable energy applications. The funds will be used to scale its offerings and expand its 25-member team across R&D, sales, service, and production, the company said in a statement.



Zenergize was founded by Himanshu Aggarwal, Veer Karan Goyal, and Navneet Daga. Its innovations include fast-charging solutions using both alternating and direct current, as well as solar inverters.

Cold chain supply logistics startup Citrus Freight has raised Rs 2.5 crore ($0.2 million) in a bridge funding round, with participation from Caret Capital, Indigram Labs Foundation, and an unnamed strategic investor.

To date, the company has raised a total of Rs 5.2 crore, it said in a statement.

The new funds will be used to increase its workforce and enhance its mobile-first platform, which helps small and medium-sized exporters discover, book, and track shipments with real-time temperature monitoring.



“This bridge round extends our runway as we prepare to raise our pre-Series A of $1 million. Our goal is to triple our business by expanding services into Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, while doubling down on India-Gulf trade and unlocking new corridors with China and the Far East,” said Biplob Barik, CEO and co-founder of Citrus Freight.

Citrus Freight’s platform specializes in cold chain logistics, providing end-to-end services such as reefer container booking (20-feet and 40-feet), port registration assistance, authorized dealer code enablement, and 24x7 shipment tracking.

Dubai-based analytics startup Cryptique has raised an undisclosed amount in an angel funding round from a group of entrepreneurs and investors across India, the UAE and the US.

Founded in 2024 by Indian entrepreneurs Parth Agarwal and Akshit Varsani, it provides Web3 businesses with wallet-level user behavior analytics. Its flagship offering, CQ Intelligence, is a suite of AI agents that enables Web3 companies to analyze and execute marketing actions in real-time.

The company said it will use the funds to accelerate product development, roll out early versions of its software, drive user adoption through campaigns, and expand its engineering team.

Fyn Mobility

Fyn Mobility, a vertically integrated EV-as-a-service (EVaaS) company operating fast-charging EV fleets, has raised $2.5 million in a fresh funding round, led by stock market investor Vijay Kedia, Lloyd Balajadia (founder of Philippines-based Lloyd Laboratories) and Rahul Bothra (CFO of Swiggy).

Fyn will use the funds to accelerate fleet growth, expand geographic footprint and enhance its tech platfor--cementing its position as a profitable and sustainable mobility innovator.

Currently operating fleet of over 1,000 EVs, Fyn aims to scale its fleet to over 10,000.

