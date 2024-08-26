Yumlane founder’s secondaries specialist firm rolls out debut investment fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Yumlane founder’s secondaries specialist firm rolls out debut investment fund

Yumlane founder’s secondaries specialist firm rolls out debut investment fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 26 Aug 2024
Premium
Yumlane founder’s secondaries specialist firm rolls out debut investment fund
Hitesh Ahuja

PixelSky Capital, a secondaries-focused investment firm set up by the founder of cloud kitchen platform Yumlane, has hit the road to raise its maiden investment fund, VCCircle has gathered.  The firm will be investing in opportunities across direct secondaries, including employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), angel investments, venture capital and private equity.   PixelSky Capital ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Yumlane founder's secondaries specialist firm rolls out debut investment fund

Finance

Yumlane founder's secondaries specialist firm rolls out debut investment fund

Premium
Nigerian PE African Capital Alliance set to exit decade-old bet

Finance

Nigerian PE African Capital Alliance set to exit decade-old bet

Premium
PE firms' big valuation arbitrage is going away: Equirus' Bhavesh Shah

Finance

PE firms' big valuation arbitrage is going away: Equirus' Bhavesh Shah

Premium
Tanmiya Capital Ventures taps financial institution for second fund

Finance

Tanmiya Capital Ventures taps financial institution for second fund

Bank of Singapore sees Middle East accounting for a fifth of assets over 3 to 5 years

Finance

Bank of Singapore sees Middle East accounting for a fifth of assets over 3 to 5 years

SoftBank-backed Swiggy looking at $15 bn valuation for upcoming IPO

Finance

SoftBank-backed Swiggy looking at $15 bn valuation for upcoming IPO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW