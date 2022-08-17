Yes Bank invests in Venture Catalysts funds, bets on ‘future tech businesses in India’

Credit: VCCircle

Private lender Yes Bank, on Wednesday said it has invested an undisclosed sum in Venture Catalysts Group Funds.

The lender said that the funds will be used by the venture capital firm to further its aim of supporting the “future tech businesses of India,” and promoting innovation in the technology space.

The fund has already invested in two platforms – Beams Fintech Fund, a category-II alternate investment fund (AIF) and the early-stage sector-agnostic, 9 Unicorns Accelerator Fund.

Venture Catalysts is an integrated incubator that offers funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities to startup founders, right from the inception stage to the growth stages of the journey. Since its inception in 2016, it has backed more than 110 startups across multiple sectors, with over 35 successful exits.

Beams Fintech Fund, launched in 2022, will actively invest in growth stage fintech companies including embedded finance, software-as-a-service (SaaS) for banks and financial institutions, personal finance management and the neobanking space. The fund, according to a statement, is in the process of adding strategic investors and targets to deploy $180 million across 10-12 Series B and C investments over next three years.

On the other hand, 9 Unicorns Accelerator Fund, a CAT I AIF, launched by the founding members of Venture Catalysts, is a sector agnostic investor that funds early-stage startups. To date, it has invested $100 million in 9 unicorns.

“We believe that this partnership is a step in the direction to becoming the go-to-bank for technology startups,” said Ajay Rajan, India head – transaction banking, Yes Bank.

“India is at the cusp of massive growth and the collaboration between banks and tech companies – especially with fintech - will play a critical role in this journey,” he added.

“Collaborating with and supporting tech companies to ideate and experiment on various use cases such as agriculture, healthcare, commerce, education, logistics, open banking, supply chain finance, payments, digital banking, among others has been a key driver of Yes Bank’s innovation strategy,” the bank said in a statement.

Yes Bank is known for working closely with the tech space. The private lender was the first Bank in India to open up its APIs to multiple tech firms, way back in 2015. Even early this year, under its startup enablement effort, the lender introduced a program – Yes Bank Agri Infinity – for digital financing options in the food and agriculture sector.

