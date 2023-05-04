facebook-page-view
  Y Combinator-backed Cashfree elevates two executives to drive growth

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 04 May 2023
L-R: Arun Tikoo and Ramkumar Venkatesan, executives at Cashfree Payments

Payments and banking solutions provider Cashfree Payments has elevated two of its senior executives Arun Tikoo and Ramkumar Venkatesan in the capacities of chief business officer and chief technology officer, respectively.

Bengaluru-based Cashfree, which counts State Bank of India, Apis Partners, Smilegate Investment and Y Combinator as its investors, said that the elevations are aimed to accelerate its growth.

Tikoo, who was earlier the senior vice president (SVP) in business and strategy at Cashfree, will be responsible for handling growth, partnerships, products, and expansion into newer markets. While, Venkatesan, who was the senior vice president (SVP) in engineering, will handle the company’s technology, engineering and innovation strategies.

Founded in 2015 by Akash Sinha and Reeju Datta, Cashfree offers full-stack payment solutions to businesses, allowing them to collect payments and make payouts via different digital payment instruments.  Its clientele includes Nykaa, FirstCry, Nature's Basket, BigBasket, Zomato, Noise, Bella Vita Organic and MyFitness among others.

The company pits against the likes of Razorpay, Pine Labs, BillDesk and Stripe, among others.   

“Ramkumar and Arun will help us improve operational functionality of current systems and develop new technological breakthroughs to improve the delivery of services for our customers," said Sinha. 

In February, Cashfree acquired Gurugram-based fintech startup Zecpe for an undisclosed amount to scale up its fintech exposure for e-commerce users.

