Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Xponentia extends PE funding to In Vitro Diagnostics firm Medsource Ozone
Photo Credit: Pexels

Xponentia Capital has invested in an In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) manufacturer Medsource Ozone Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd, a top executive...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT